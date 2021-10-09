Mooresville school board candidates discuss pandemic, diversity, challenges

All the candidates felt they were a good fit for the role of school board member.

As a native of Mooresville, Brawley touted his ability to build trusting relationships with the public. To carry out the expectations of the job, “We have to strategically plan for now and the future,” Brawley said. “It’s always important that we look at the perspective of short- and long-term goals by strategically planning for the growth here in Mooresville. Also, including the importance of staff appreciation and understanding the staff has to be valued …”

Pettigrew, a widowed mother of two young children attending MGSD schools, said she is not the typical school board candidate but said she will stand up for the children and parents of the district. Pettigrew said the district can re-connect as a community if its leaders and families focus on academic, physical and emotional learning.

Burleyson said she saw the role of a board member as being an advocate for the “little voices” as well as parents and bridging the gap between what the parents perceive and what the school district actually does. She also believes in fighting more for teachers and staff in terms of benefits and payment. “I just think we need to be more active in fighting for them,” Burleyson said.