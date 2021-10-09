Mooresville school board candidates discuss pandemic, diversity, challenges

Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democratic Women of Iredell County to discuss issues including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, diversity and inclusion in schools and challenges facing the district today.
Candidates Rakeem Brawley, Lisa Burleyson, Tamiara Crowder, Katie Pettigrew and Greg Whitfield attended the two-hour forum held at the Selma Burke Community Center and moderated by Kimberly Wasson, president of Dynamic Marketing Solutions and Media. Candidate Scarlett Overbay-Inman had a last minute family emergency and couldn’t attend, Wasson told the approximately 50 people gathered for the forum.
Candidate Jay Goodman said in a phone interview prior to the forum he was prohibited from attending the gathering as he, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in downtown Mooresville, is a federal employee and banned from engaging in some forms of political activity according to the U.S. Hatch Act.
Whitfield is the only incumbent running for reelection on the Nov. 2 ballot while current board member J. Leon Pridgen is not seeking reelection.
The candidates each had two minutes to introduce themselves and later had one minute to answer questions submitted in advance.
All of the candidates present at the forum supported students and staff wearing face masks in school as the best way to safely get through the COVID-19 pandemic except Crowder. “I am not a big fan of the masks, period,” said Crowder. “I think that we should educate them to take more vitamins and build up their immune system.” Crowder also supported having the students be outside more and reducing the number of hours children are inside school because they take off their masks to eat and talk which makes wearing masks pointless.
All the candidates felt they were a good fit for the role of school board member.
As a native of Mooresville, Brawley touted his ability to build trusting relationships with the public. To carry out the expectations of the job, “We have to strategically plan for now and the future,” Brawley said. “It’s always important that we look at the perspective of short- and long-term goals by strategically planning for the growth here in Mooresville. Also, including the importance of staff appreciation and understanding the staff has to be valued …”
Pettigrew, a widowed mother of two young children attending MGSD schools, said she is not the typical school board candidate but said she will stand up for the children and parents of the district. Pettigrew said the district can re-connect as a community if its leaders and families focus on academic, physical and emotional learning.
Burleyson said she saw the role of a board member as being an advocate for the “little voices” as well as parents and bridging the gap between what the parents perceive and what the school district actually does. She also believes in fighting more for teachers and staff in terms of benefits and payment. “I just think we need to be more active in fighting for them,” Burleyson said.
Advocating for students and teachers is an important part of serving as a board member, many of the candidates agreed. Whitfield, who has served on the MGSD Board of Education since 2013, said it is key for a school board member to listen to educators and the district’s leadership team as well as advocate for the teachers, staff and children. Educating oneself on the ever changing policies and laws that apply to those you represent is also essential, he said. “But, most importantly, you have to care,” Whitfield said. “You have to truly care about children, about the well-being of all children. It’s every child, every day for a reason, because every child matters.”
When asked the importance of diversity training for teachers and if it should be mandatory, Brawley agreed that it should be mandatory and teachers should incorporate lessons they learned from training into their curriculum. “I feel with the way the world and the way we’re growing here in Mooresville, diversity and inclusion is the new way and I think that it should be mandatory for all teachers.”
Whitfield called diversity training in general, “extremely significant,” and said the Racial Equity Institute training he and other board members attended was a “life-changing event.” Pettigrew said she believed diversity training should happen across the board but stopped short of making it mandatory because of teachers’ time constraints.
When asked what systemic changes need to be made to close the achievement gaps and discipline for Black and brown students, Crowder said research on that child at home and in the classroom needs to be done to come up with strategies to help. “If you don’t know the background, if you don’t know the root, how can you reach that child?” Crowder said.
Burleyson said she was willing to sit down and learn how to help by speaking with that student and their families and teachers. Pettigrew said everyone needs to show more grace to families, teachers and board members considering students have just returned from virtual school. She recommended renormalizing expectations for student achievement and adding some mentoring programs in terms of discipline, Pettigrew said.
The MGSD Board of Education election is Nov. 2.
“You’re getting a candidate that’s going to be out on the streets making sure that children are having equal opportunity,” said Brawley.
“I am so excited about being here and hopefully one day being part of the board to make a difference,” said Crowder.
“I don’t know that I’m the best qualified, but I know I would do the hardest job,” said Burleyson. “I would do the research … I’m just me.”