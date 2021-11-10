Mooresville school board votes to make masks optional for grades 7-12

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seventh-12th grades effective immediately due to a reduction in COVID-19 cases. Students in grades pre-K-sixth will continue to be required to wear face masks until the next Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14, where board members will re-visit the issue. Younger students could also go to a face mask-optional policy prior to that, the board decided, if COVID-19 numbers in Iredell County on the CDC Community Transmission Map, currently designated as red, or having high community transmission, moves down a level to orange, or having substantial community transmission.
For students in grades seventh-12th, if an individual school reaches a 1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, however, face masks at that school will be required once again, the board decided. Face masks are still required for all students and staff on the bus, according to a CDC federal order, the board said.
Board member Leon Pridgen cast the sole vote against board member Debbie Marsh’s motion to make face masks optional for older students saying, “I still think there is time that is needed,” in order for him to feel comfortable relaxing the districtwide face mask requirement. Pridgen said he’s lost several family members to the pandemic.
The board did not support Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s recommendation to stay with the current required face mask policy until the next meeting on Dec. 14 unless Iredell County is downgraded from the current red category to the orange category.
Mauney said he was concerned with the potential disruption to the high school students’ exams if the board opted to move to an optional face mask policy prior to the end of the semester. Mauney also advised the board not to hand the responsibility of quarantining students and notifying parents back to the Iredell County Health Department as those employees are already overworked. Marsh agreed, saying the district has already received funding to hire additional workers for contact tracing.
Prior to the board’s approval of Marsh’s motion, a motion by Pridgen to approve Mauney’s recommendation died when it did not receive a second.
Board members were hesitant to relax the required face mask policy for younger students in grades pre-K-sixth in order to give students a chance to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which often takes four weeks.
Mauney said the board’s decision to make an optional face mask policy would result in a higher number of quarantined and COVID-19 positive students and staff, as seen in nearby Rowan and Stanly counties that recently went to optional policies.
In other business, the board recognized Pridgen for his eight years of work as a board member. Tuesday was Pridgen’s last meeting. He decided not to run for reelection and candidate Rakeem Brawley was recently elected to take his seat. Pridgen thanked the community for electing him to serve and praised his fellow board members. “It is the finest board in this county, this region, in this state and I believe it to be the finest board in this country of the United States of America,” Pridgen said.
Pridgen also praised Mauney, explaining that Mauney’s leadership is unrivaled, his guidance unparalleled and that his character “can never, never be questioned,” he said.
Board member Greg Whitfield, who is especially close with Pridgen, said, “I consider him a confidant, a trusted friend, and really a true part of my family.
“I’m blessed to have known him and honored to have served on this board with him. He brought a lifetime of experience to this board and a perspective to this board that is truly uniquely him and for that we are fortunate.”
Pridgen then presented his blue MHS tie to Brawley, congratulating him on his election to the board.
The board also recognized Students of the Month Ashley Dennis, a sixth grade student at Mooresville Intermediate School, and Alyvia, a first grade student with the MGSD Online Academy as well as Rhythamitha Jayaprakash, a first grade student with the MGSD Online Academy, and Savannah Floyd, a fourth grade student at Mooresville Intermediate School, as November’s Artists of the Month.
In other business, the board recognized Levern Clifton, a Mooresville High School custodian, with the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award for his tireless work.