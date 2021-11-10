Mooresville school board votes to make masks optional for grades 7-12

Mauney said he was concerned with the potential disruption to the high school students’ exams if the board opted to move to an optional face mask policy prior to the end of the semester. Mauney also advised the board not to hand the responsibility of quarantining students and notifying parents back to the Iredell County Health Department as those employees are already overworked. Marsh agreed, saying the district has already received funding to hire additional workers for contact tracing.

Prior to the board’s approval of Marsh’s motion, a motion by Pridgen to approve Mauney’s recommendation died when it did not receive a second.

Board members were hesitant to relax the required face mask policy for younger students in grades pre-K-sixth in order to give students a chance to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine which often takes four weeks.

Mauney said the board’s decision to make an optional face mask policy would result in a higher number of quarantined and COVID-19 positive students and staff, as seen in nearby Rowan and Stanly counties that recently went to optional policies.