Mooresville School menus

The following meals will be served in the Mooresville graded schools Aug. 22-26.

Monday

Breakfast — Cheerios, granola, graham crackers, fruit punch, raisins, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have breakfast pizza.)

Lunch — Barbecue sandwich, pinto beans, green beans, peach cup, (Park View, MIS, MMH and MHS also have Wild Mike’s Cheese Pocket and veggie lovers wrap; EMIS also has chicken wrap; MHS Blue Devil Blvd. location every day has Pizza Hut cheese and pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, chicken fillet sandwich, chicken tenders, sriracha glazed chicken bites, roll, carrots with Ranch dip, potato tots, black bean and corn salad, garden salad, fruit.)

Tuesday

Breakfast — Blueberry muffin, mozzarella string cheese, juice, mixed fruit cup. (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have strawberry yogurt and Goldfish Colors crackers.)

Lunch — Glazed carrots, applesauce; (Park View, EMIS, MIS also have Fiestada pizza, meatball sub, veggie lovers wrap, black bean and corn salad; EMIS also has chicken tender wrap; MMS and MHS Center Avenue location also have Fiestada pizza, meatball sub and black bean and corn salad.

Wednesday

Breakfast — Apple NutriGrain bar, honey roasted sunflower seeds, fruit punch, fruit. (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have strudel)

Lunch — Chicken fillet sandwich, steamed broccoli, garden salad, pineapple; (Park View, MIS, MMS and MHS also have macaroni and cheese and veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS also has turkey wrap.)

Thursday

Breakfast — Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cheddar string cheese, juice, applesauce cup. (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have Cinnabar.)

Lunch — Orange chicken, steamed brown rice, garden salad, orange; (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have breaded mozzarella dippers, veggie lovers entrée salad, vegetable stir fry; EMIS also has grilled chicken salad with crackers.)

Friday

Breakfast — Chocolate chip muffin, apple juice, apple. (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have chicken biscuit.)

Lunch — Garden salad, potato wedges and strawberries and cream; (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have cheese pizza, Hawaiian chicken wrap, veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS also have chicken tender salad with crackers; MMS and MHS Center Avenue have all except for veggie lovers entrée salad; South and Rocky River elementary also have popcorn chicken bites.)