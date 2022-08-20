Mooresville schools superintendent takes oath of office

For the first of what he hopes to be countless meetings, Dr. Jason Gardner sat at the superintendent’s table on the stage of the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center.

After many meetings this past summer and a tour of open houses in the weeks leading up to the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the new superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District was sworn in by Board of Education members on Tuesday night.

“It was a long a laborious process that we undertook to select Dr. Gardner,” Roger Hyatt, board chairman, said. “He wasn’t just picked off the street. It was a lot of work to select our next leader.”

In front of an audience of the board members, his family, and the handful of community members that turned out for the meeting, Gardner was administered the oath of office.

For his first board meeting, Gardner was able to ease himself into the role, facing a fairly innocuous agenda.

Following the long list of monthly reports delivered by various MGSD employees, there were just a handful of items that were brought in front of the board for a vote. All of the agenda items were passed unanimously.

Of those, the board approved a price tag of $80,000 for the North Carolina Department of Transportation to pay the school district as compensation for land needed for the N.C. 150 widening project near East Mooresville Intermediate School. The project will require the fence adjacent to N.C. 150 that borders the property to be removed and moved back. MGSD is being compensated for both the removal and reconstruction of the fence as well as for the loss of land to NCDOT that was owned by the district.

The board also approved a request by the Mooresville Middle School History Club to embark on a field trip to Washington D.C. during the coming school year. This will be the seventh time that the history club has traveled out of state for an educational opportunity. The trip is scheduled for March.

Other agenda items approved by the board:

Approval of 2022-2024 School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) Plan.

Approval of 2022-2023 Consolidated Federal Programs (Title I, III, IV)

The MGSD Board of Education will next meet on Sept. 13.