Mooresville schools to continue mask mandate for another month

Six people spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion with about half supporting the mask mandate and half asking the board to repeal the requirement.

In other COVID-19 news, Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean said the district is now accepting home COVID-19 tests from students to return to school as long as they are symptom-free and the negative test result comes if taken no earlier than day five of quarantine.

In other business, the board unanimously approved the 2021-22 School Improvement Plans after presentations from each school principal. The School Improvement Plans serve as framework for school progress and can be viewed on NCStar, the new web-based platform that guides each school team in charting its improvement and managing continuous improvement progress, according to the district.

The board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020-21 annual audit report from accountant firm Anderson Smith & Wike. Firm Partner Michael Wike told the board the district received clean audits with no findings.

In other business, the board recognized Shaneil Troutman, the front office receptionist at Mooresville Middle School, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. Mauney said Troutman was nominated because she has brought great positivity to the front office. “She does a great job being the face of the school, displays a very calm demeanor and is able to handle any issue in the front office,” Mauney said.