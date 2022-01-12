Mooresville schools to require masks for another month

Students and staff in the Mooresville Graded School District must wear masks for another month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as decided by the MGSD Board of Education at its monthly meeting Tuesday in a 4-1 vote.
The board will take up the mask issue again at its next meeting Feb. 8. State law requires school boards to vote on a face covering policy each month.
After a lengthy debate between members, board member Debbie Marsh made the motion Tuesday to require masks for all students and staff on any MGSD school campus as well as follow the isolation and exclusion control requirements set forth by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as outlined on pages 15 and 16 of the N.C. StrongSchools Toolkit. These pages include several scenarios and isolation and quarantine exemptions based on vaccinations, mask wearing, prior infection and testing to stay in school.
Marsh’s motion also included the requirement that district athletics will follow guidelines set forth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the board voted to make masks optional for the remainder of the semester for all students unless an individual school’s population reached a one percent threshold of COVID-19 cases. But since that meeting, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spread through the community, causing the board to hold an emergency meeting on Jan. 4 where it voted to require masks until Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled meeting.
As of Tuesday, five of the district’s seven schools, had hit that one percent threshold of COVID-19 cases, said board member Greg Whitfield. The variant should peak soon and COVID-19 cases should decrease soon, he said. Until then, “It’s in the best interest of all students and staff and support personnel that we continue to mask,” Whitfield said.
Board member Roger Hyatt and Marsh agreed with Whitfield with Marsh adding the board is bound by governmental entities and that it would be nice to have more flexibility to make decisions based on what is going on locally in the district. Marsh also said the board is trying to determine if the CDC or the NCDHHS has authority over COVID-19 mitigations because there have been some “discrepancies.”
Board member Rakeem Brawley said the district must enact precautionary measures like masking to keep everyone safe.
Board member Kerry Pennell said she questioned differences in school tests to stay policies regulated by the CDC and the NCDHHS and was still seeking clarification on which was correct and how the rule would be enforced.
Pennell motioned to suspend the meeting for five minutes to go over some newly-received information from an attorney which the board unanimously supported in a 5-0 vote.
The board soon reconvened where Pennell motioned to make masks optional for all students beginning Jan. 18 unless an individual school reached a one percent COVID-19 threshold, where then school leadership would look at case numbers at the end of each week. The mask requirement would have continued through the end of this week, she said.
Hyatt seconded the motion to continue the conversation on the matter. Superintendent Stephen Mauney said if the district went mask optional under Pennell’s motion, some of the exemption policies such as eating together at lunch with a COVID-19 positive student that are outlined in the control measures by the NCDHHS would not apply to the district’s students.
Marsh said they can keep the most kids in school and provide the most quarantine exemptions if everyone is masked given the guidance the district is required to follow.
The board then voted down Pennell’s motion in a 4-1 vote with only Pennell supporting the motion. Marsh then motioned to require masks for all students and staff which passed in a 4-1 vote, with only Pennell voting against it.
In other business, MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal presented two draft calendar options to the board for the 2022-23 academic year for first reading. The first option has a start date of Aug. 10 with the last day of school falling on May 24 and graduation on May 27, Royal said. The second option has a start date of Aug. 29 with the last day of school falling on June 8 and graduation on June 10, he said. There is no mini fall break vacation in the second option as in the first and the fall semester would not be completed prior to winter break in the second option as in the first, he said.
Surveys will be emailed to students, staff and parents for their opinion on which calendar option they prefer next week, Mauney said. The board said it preferred the calendar with the earlier start date and Royal said the calendar committee also preferred that calendar.
Marsh said she thought it was important for parents to know state legislators have set start and end date requirements for public school and that if parents select the calendar with the Aug. 10 start date, it could be challenged by lawmakers. The district may be forced to revert to the second calendar with the Aug. 29 start date, she said. Hyatt said lawmakers have been trying to control local school district calendars for years. “We think we know in Mooresville what’s best for Mooresville students,” Hyatt said.
The board will vote on the two calendar options at its next meeting Feb. 8.
The 2021-22 academic year started Aug. 2.
In other business, the board recognized Brody Walls, a South Elementary School student, as the “Student of the Month” for coming to school excited and ready to learn each day, Mauney said. The board also recognized South Elementary’s second grade class as the “Artist of the Month” for their participation in the 2021 Global Peace Day project. The students collaborated with the Mooresville High School chorus to learn and perform the song “Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett.