Mooresville schools to require masks for another month

The board soon reconvened where Pennell motioned to make masks optional for all students beginning Jan. 18 unless an individual school reached a one percent COVID-19 threshold, where then school leadership would look at case numbers at the end of each week. The mask requirement would have continued through the end of this week, she said.

Hyatt seconded the motion to continue the conversation on the matter. Superintendent Stephen Mauney said if the district went mask optional under Pennell’s motion, some of the exemption policies such as eating together at lunch with a COVID-19 positive student that are outlined in the control measures by the NCDHHS would not apply to the district’s students.

Marsh said they can keep the most kids in school and provide the most quarantine exemptions if everyone is masked given the guidance the district is required to follow.

The board then voted down Pennell’s motion in a 4-1 vote with only Pennell supporting the motion. Marsh then motioned to require masks for all students and staff which passed in a 4-1 vote, with only Pennell voting against it.