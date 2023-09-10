The Mooresville Graded School district touted its achievements as it said it continues to combat pandemic learning loss.

In a news release, MGSD said it continues to be one of the top performing school districts in the region and the state.

“We are proud of the continued academic growth displayed by MGSD students and staff as we navigate the impact of COVID-related learning loss, as well as a statewide teacher shortage. We are presently embarking on implementation of a new strategic plan that we believe will further our tradition of excellence,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner said.

The district highlighted the following in its release:

Overall proficiency in MGSD improved in 12 out of 14 tested areas for reading and math. High school math I (+10%), 6th grade reading (+6.2%), and 6th grade math (+7.7%) saw the largest increases in proficiency.

Two schools, East Mooresville Intermediate School and South Elementary School, improved their school performance grade from a C to a B, while Rocky River Elementary School and Mooresville High School maintained a B letter grade.

Six out of seven schools (Rocky River Elementary School, South Elementary School, Park View Elementary School, East Mooresville Intermediate School, Mooresville Intermediate School, Mooresville High School) improved their student growth performance score.

East Mooresville Intermediate School exceeded their growth target with a +4.84 growth index.

MGSD’s 6th grade cohort ranked #5 in math and #10 in reading out of 115 school districts.

MGSD ranked #3 in NC for graduation rate out of 115 school districts (0.1 away from 1st place).

The following school performance grades were given to the Mooresville schools, as well as if they met their growth status. NF Woods Campus was given an incomplete.

East Mooresville Intermediate: B (71), Exceeded

Mooresville Intermediate: C (60) Not Met

Mooresville High School: B (74), Met

Park View Elementary: C (59), Met

Rocky River Elementary: B (72), Met

South Elementary: B (73), Met

According to the NC Department of Public Instruction, North Carolina’s annual school accountability report helps promote the academic achievement of all public school students and assist stakeholders in understanding and gauging student and school performance against state and national standards. Statewide assessments and other performance indicators help educators, students, parents and other stakeholders measure the progress of students and schools and determine where to provide additional support.