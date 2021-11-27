Mooresville scouts donate 80 pounds of food and 30 meals to MPD

BSA Troops 166 and 1166, from First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, had their 23rd annual Port-A-Pit troop fundraiser on Nov. 20 at the church.

In addition to the troop raising funds for their scout year, they also donated meals.

During the national Scouting for Food drive, the scouts donated 80 pounds of food and 30 meals to FeedNC for the volunteers helping with food collection during the day. The troop also donated 30 meals to the Mooresville Police Department to feed the officers at the station.

The barbecue was a great success with 750 meals of grilled chicken with sides sold and delivered.

Both troops gave a big thanks to the Mooresville community for its support.

If you are interested in scouting, Troop 166 (boys age 11-18) and Troop 1166 (girls age 11-18) meet on Monday nights at First Presbyterian Church at 7. Pack 166 (boys and girls 7-11) meets Tuesday evenings.