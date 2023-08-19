As students have returned to the classrooms for a new school year, Scouting action has returned to its normal pace.

This past summer saw scouting in full swing in Mooresville. Troops 166 and 1166, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, kicked off the summer in proper style. Right after Mooresville Graded School District wrapped up graduation celebrations, 28 youths and 11 adults traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to visit, tour, and learn about the importance of the Battle of Gettysburg and surrounding area in the Civil War. As a Mooresville commissioner and scout leader for Troop 1166, Tommy DeWeese shared his historical knowledge and insights with the scouts. While there, the troops also enjoyed some recreational time at Hersey Park in Hersey, as well as earning more than 100 merit badges, including American heritage, cooking, woodcarving and oceanography.

In addition to this trip, the scouts have attended a Kannapolis Intimidators baseball game and were invited to camp out in the outfield after the game. They also have created a summer inter troop bowling league, and completed a cycling trip on the Virginia Creeper trail. The scouts are planning trips involving canoeing, cave exploration, and fire safety at the Mooresville Fire Training Center.

If you are interested in the excitement of scouting in Mooresville, now is the perfect time to join. Visit beascout.org to find a troop or pack that meets your family’s needs, and learn more information about the excitement that scouting can offer to the youth in Mooresville.