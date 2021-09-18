Mooresville seeks public input on Unified Development Ordinance

The town of Mooresville’s Planning & Community Development department is looking to the public for feedback in the creation of the new Unified Development Ordinance, or UDO.

The town is currently rewriting its Zoning Ordinance, a process that is being guided by the OneMooresville Comprehensive Plan and that will be known as the UDO. The UDO will be a more user-friendly, modern set of regulations designed to guide development and land use within the town and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The UDO will encompass all areas of the town’s zoning, including aspects such as why the town has zoning, defining new base zoning district names and their applicable standards, how zoning uses are approved, and how different elements of the UDO will be interpreted.

Feedback from residents is essential to guide the direction of the UDO. Multiple upcoming meetings, both virtual and in person, will happen over the next few months in order to not only explain the document, but gain valuable insight into what our community wants to see in the ordinance.

Upcoming meetings will take place Sept. 22, with a virtual meeting at 10 a.m., and an in-person session at 4 p.m. in the board room, located at Town Hall, 413 N. Main St. Additionally, on Sept. 24, a virtual session at will be held at 9 a.m. Locations and links to the virtual meetings will soon be available at www.onemooresville.org. Draft documents and feedback opportunities can also be found on the website.