Mooresville Service Center, 372 N Main St., Mooresville, is celebrating 15 years in business with Customer Appreciation Day on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts, along with raffle entries for drawing held June 30, are planned. You do not need to be present to claim the prize.
The Mooresville Service Center has been in business since June 2008, serving the area with full service automotive repairs and maintenance. Originally in the old Mooresville Ford building, the business moved nine years ago.