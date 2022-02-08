Mooresville skate park renovation gets OK from commissioners

A multi-million dollar renovation project that will turn the town’s skate park into a state-of-the-art skating facility is becoming a reality.
On Monday, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners in a 6-0 vote unanimously awarded a $2.8 million contract to J.D. Goodrum for the expansion and renovation of the town’s 14 year-old skate park. The 16,000 square-foot skate park, with its metal, prefabricated ramps, rails, boxes and ledges, was built in 2008 at a cost of $436,349 with plans to later add concrete bowls and a street course. That second phase of construction never happened, however, due to the national recession, town officials have said.
Since then, the skate park has reached the end of its lifespan with the town temporarily closing the park for repairs multiple times over the years. But now, construction plans to expand the park by 1,600 square feet next to the existing park will begin shortly.
“It’s really exciting to see because we promised this years ago,” said Commissioner Thurman Houston, who served on the board in 2008. “And, I’m glad to see this promise has come to fruition.”
The existing metal ramps will be replaced with a concrete street plaza, bowls and offer restrooms and shaded area for spectators, said Town Director of Facilities and Construction Chris Wyckoff. The project will take 265 days to complete and should be finished by November 2022, Wyckoff said. A temporary skate park will be built using the current park’s metal ramps at 219 N. Maple St., he said.
The skate park renovation has had immense support from the project’s beginning when 89 people joined an online meeting to discuss the project in December 2020, said Parks and Recreation Department Director Pam Reidy. More than 300 people later completed a questionnaire that helped project leaders determine the design of the park, she said. “Our skaters will no longer need or want to talk about the one that got away,” Reidy said.
The contract approval was met with applause from the large contingency of skateboard community meetings who attended Monday’s meeting.
“I think it’s something that is wonderful,” said Daniel Devlin, owner of the Stardust Skate Shop in Mooresville. “The skate community definitely deserves it and has needed for quite a while. The upgrade will be enjoyed by all ages.”
Skateboarder Luke Giduz said as an experienced skater he wants to be able to bring more beginner skaters into the sport and welcome them to the new skatepark. He thanked the board for having the foresight so many years ago to build the first phase of the skate park and said skate tourism would bring money into the town. “This will be the best skate park in the Piedmont region,” Giduz said.
In other business, the board unanimously decided to continue until March 7 a conditional or special use permit request from Paul Harraka for the installation of two vehicular gates on Lanyard and Beacon drives for homes at the Waterfront at Langtree, a 111-town home unit project.
The board unanimously denied a rezoning request for property at 124 Maple Grove Lane from Charlene Hunter. Hunter asked the board to rezone the nearly 21 acres at Alcove and Templeton roads to go from Single Family Residential, or R2, to Corridor Mixed Use, or CMX.
The board, in a 4-2 vote, denied a rezoning request from Madison Capital Group to rezone about 46 acres on Langtree Road from Village Center with Conditions, or VC-C, to Village Center, or VC. These properties are in the northeast quadrant of the Exit 31 interchange on Langtree Road, according to town documents, and the properties have frontage on Langtree Road and abut Interstate I-77. The request would remove the existing conditions issued in 2010 and allow development based on the base VC zoning district, said Town Planning and Community Development Director Danny Wilson. Commissioners Lisa Qualls, Barbara Whittington, Gary West and Eddie Dingler voted to deny the request while Houston and Commissioner Bobby Compton voted for the request.