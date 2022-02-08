Mooresville skate park renovation gets OK from commissioners

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The skate park renovation has had immense support from the project’s beginning when 89 people joined an online meeting to discuss the project in December 2020, said Parks and Recreation Department Director Pam Reidy. More than 300 people later completed a questionnaire that helped project leaders determine the design of the park, she said. “Our skaters will no longer need or want to talk about the one that got away,” Reidy said.

The contract approval was met with applause from the large contingency of skateboard community meetings who attended Monday’s meeting.

“I think it’s something that is wonderful,” said Daniel Devlin, owner of the Stardust Skate Shop in Mooresville. “The skate community definitely deserves it and has needed for quite a while. The upgrade will be enjoyed by all ages.”

Skateboarder Luke Giduz said as an experienced skater he wants to be able to bring more beginner skaters into the sport and welcome them to the new skatepark. He thanked the board for having the foresight so many years ago to build the first phase of the skate park and said skate tourism would bring money into the town. “This will be the best skate park in the Piedmont region,” Giduz said.