Mooresville Spinners save season

Safe!
A season of competitive college-level baseball that appeared at one point to be on the brink of being ruled out completely wound up being saved courtesy of this edition of the Mooresville Spinners.
Surviving an initial delay in the schedule caused by the presence of COVID-19, the Spinners spent a shortened season once again providing the area with a regular dose of action.
Celebrating the seventh season of existence for the wooden-bat franchise, the Spinners sought and secured the services of talented players running the gamut from those representing several major NCAA Division I programs – such as Wake Forest. N.C. State University and several of the UNC family of system schools – as well as some mid-majors – Lenoir Rhyne University, Elon and Erskine to name just a few – all the way into the community college ranks – among them Catawba Valley, Surry and Caldwell – to fill roster positions.
At one point during the course of the campaign that wound up beginning in mid-June and extending into the early portion of August, participants also hailed from as many as five different states. Combined, the crew clocked in with a third-place finish during the course of regular-season play within the Southern Collegiate Baseball League and reached the equivalent of the semifinals of the circuit’s postseason tournament before drawing its third season of membership to a close.
