Mooresville student designs theatre's ‘Alice in Wonderland’ event

Activate Community Through Theatre believes in the power and creativity of youth and has chosen Emily Tinder to design its fall production, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” an Immersive Experience.

Emily, 15, is the daughter of Jenny and Craig Tinder of Mooresville and plays Alice Hearts Carroll in the production. She worked with ACT’s artistic director, Dr. Wrenn Goodrum, as an actor in Mooresville Children’s Community Theatres production ”Anne Frank and Me” this past February and was also the choreographer for that production.

“Emily is a Renaissance young woman,” says Goodrum. “Not only does she act and choreograph, but she is also a visionary artist, and I’m so lucky to have her on our creative team.”

Emily, a sophomore at Lake Norman High School, started creating and hosting immersive Halloween events with her family in 2015 when they created immersive themed haunted houses, which they continued creating for five years and were featured in the Wall Street Journal and Huntersville Living Magazine.

“My father is an artist, and each year I helped him design the sets, props, and costume pieces as well as helped direct our volunteer actors. We were invited to participate in the Renaissance Festival one year and what fun that was,” Emily said. “My family’s Halloween events and DIY can be viewed on www.frightmaker.com.”

Emily jumped at the chance to create the scenic design for Goodrum’s first ACT immersive experience. The campus of the event features a pond, zip-lines, an amphitheater, forests and many more surprises. When asked why she wanted to get involved in the production she said, “I want to become a film director, and the more experiences I have, the closer I am to achieving my long-range goal. I also like the leadership opportunities this experience will give me. I get to work closely with the director, production coordinator and all the volunteers needed to make this an exciting and memorable experience for our audiences.”

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” an Immersive Experience opens Sept. 24 on the grounds of the Pioneer Springs Community School, 9232 Bob Beatty Road, Charlotte bordering Huntersville. The production offers two adventures for the audiences to choose from: The Forest Adventure includes scenes with the Cheshire Cats, Caterpillar, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, the Gryphon and Mock Turtle and The Garden Adventure includes scenes with the Duchess and Cook, Humpty Dumpty, the Gardeners, and the Flowers. Both adventures include playing croquet with the Queen of Hearts, having a snack at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and attending the Trial.

The cast of 34 youth aged 8-17 includes four Alices, five Cheshire Cats and 10 locations. The production is filled with audience participation and lots of surprises.

Tickets are $21.50, which include snacks at the Mad Hatters Tea Party and state sales tax. To purchase tickets, visit https://activatecommunitythroughtheatre.seatyourself.biz

Show times are:

Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.