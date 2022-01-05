Mooresville student injured by live electric lines near intermediate school

A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.

The Mooresville Graded School District sent out an email indicating the student was walking on private property adjacent to Mooresville Intermediate School around 3:45 p.m. when he made contact with the line.

He was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center via Iredell EMS and was conscious at the time he was taken to the hospital, the school district reported. He was taken to CMC-Main for further treatment, Mooresville Fire Rescue reported.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to handle the downed lines.