Mooresville student receives A.C.E. award

Multiple individuals were recognized and presented with various awards during the June 23 meeting of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club. One such award was the A.C.E. Award (Accepting the Challenges of Excellence), which was given to Jabez Westmoreland.

Westmoreland, a 2022 graduate of Mooresville High School, will be attending Mitchell Community College with plans to become a traveling nurse.

Karen Fisher, chairperson of the local club’s youth committee, noted that the committee had several applicants; however, she said, there was “one in particular that left our committee awestruck” particularly noting his attitude of positivity.

Fisher said that Westmoreland had so much positivity “to the point where he actually started a Facebook group or social media platform for positivity,” pointing out that he was tired of all of the negativity out there in life, in the public and on social media.

Therefore, he decided to write something positive to see if it would catch on, and it did. “It caught on tremendously,” Fisher shared. And that attitude caught on at school and now there are many youth in that group “and they all try to start their day with positive affirmations.”

When Westmoreland came forward during the meeting to accept the award and scholarship check, he shared a few comments with the group telling them that in the beginning, school was pretty hard, noting that he had some problems and was going through some things. But he credited a counselor with helping him by asking a question that caused him to think about his future. He said that she asked him, “What do you really want to do?”

Sharing that he didn’t want “to go out in this world and have no purpose and have nothing to do,” he said, “I really dug deep in my heart, and I found out I wanted to help people.” He noted that being an RN, you see different walks of life and the different problems out there and all the ways you can help.

Surprised to receive the award, Westmoreland told everyone, “I’m very humbled by this opportunity, and I thank you all.”

Prior to the award presentation, a previous A.C.E. Award recipient, Angela Ramey, was there to share a few comments and provide a quick update. She told them she has been teaching for 14 years, received several Teacher of the Year Awards and has written her first book.

Ramey noted that she has been able to tell her 11- and 12-year-old students about Exchange during their small round table discussions. Seeing her A.C.E. Award on display, the students asked her what A.C.E. is, which prompted her to share about accepting the challenges of excellence, going through something that’s tough and being persistent, explaining that this is “something that builds you in your character. It builds you stronger and through it, you might share your story with others and they are strengthened by it. And you share that and you make a difference through it.”

Ramey noted that this small group table is where they share and “I like to tell people it is where the magic happens. And so I owe a lot of that to you, and I want to say thank you. Thank you for allowing me those small group conversations that have a really big impact with these young minds.”