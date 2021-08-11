Mooresville superintendent addresses school mask policy during contentious meeting

After 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school, 151 students were quarantined. Of those 151 students, 31 were quarantined as a result of being a close contact from someone in the community, Mauney said, and the remaining 120 students were quarantined because they were close contacts to those positive individuals in the schools. If masks had been required for all students from the beginning of the school year, the district would have not have quarantined any students due to close contact in school, he said.

“I know this is an extremely divisive issue and that many are pleased with required masking because it’s helping keep our kids in school and many are not,” Mauney said. “I understand that. I hear that loud and clear. The main point in requiring masks is to help us keep our kids in school.”

Last year’s virtual learning plan for all but six weeks of the 2020-21 academic year was not ideal, Mauney said.

“I think something that we all can agree on, regardless of where we stand on masks, is that we want our kids to be in school,” he said. “That is very important because the harm that was done, the way the kids fell behind last year in the virtual environment, it was not ideal and we did not serve our kids as well as we can when they are in person.”