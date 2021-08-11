Mooresville superintendent addresses school mask policy during contentious meeting

Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Education meeting Tuesday where at least one person who disrupted the meeting was escorted from Mooresville High School’s Performing Arts Center by district administration and the Mooresville Police.
Ten out of 16 people who spoke during the 30-minute public comment portion of the meeting criticized Mauney and the board over the district’s mask requirement and for not having a proper instructional plan in place for the 151 students who were quarantined during the first week of school beginning Aug. 2. Prior to the start of school, the board enacted an optional-mask policy for students with the caveat that Mauney could implement a mask requirement if COVID-19 numbers increased to a certain level according to county and state data.
The optional-mask policy lasted four days before Mauney announced all students and staff would be required to wear masks.
Mauney acknowledged Tuesday he did not expect so many students in quarantine so quickly and that the district was not entirely prepared for it.
“I accept responsibility for not having a more detailed plan in place for providing this assistance and I’ll go ahead and tell you, I did not anticipate that we would have such a high number of quarantines the first week of school,” Mauney said. “Had I known that we would have this number of quarantines during the first week of school, I would have never recommended to the board that we go mask optional.”
After 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school, 151 students were quarantined. Of those 151 students, 31 were quarantined as a result of being a close contact from someone in the community, Mauney said, and the remaining 120 students were quarantined because they were close contacts to those positive individuals in the schools. If masks had been required for all students from the beginning of the school year, the district would have not have quarantined any students due to close contact in school, he said.
“I know this is an extremely divisive issue and that many are pleased with required masking because it’s helping keep our kids in school and many are not,” Mauney said. “I understand that. I hear that loud and clear. The main point in requiring masks is to help us keep our kids in school.”
Last year’s virtual learning plan for all but six weeks of the 2020-21 academic year was not ideal, Mauney said.
“I think something that we all can agree on, regardless of where we stand on masks, is that we want our kids to be in school,” he said. “That is very important because the harm that was done, the way the kids fell behind last year in the virtual environment, it was not ideal and we did not serve our kids as well as we can when they are in person.”
During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Quinetta Pratt presented a quarantine support plan for primary students unable to attend in-person class due to close contact or a positive test. These students will access their assignments through Canvas, SeeSaw or Class Dojo and will have an opportunity to meet with their homeroom three times per week for 30 minutes to receive extra support on asynchronous assignments, she said. Classroom teachers will communicate with families on the exact times and days for these sessions, Pratt said. Students will also have an opportunity to join live enhancements with the Mooresville Online Academy daily, Pratt said. School counselors will also be encouraged to offer weekly social and emotional check-ins for students, she said.
For older students, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Todd Black said quarantined students can find all lesson materials in Canvas. There will be one to three virtual sessions per week in each course area for students who need help with their assignments or who have questions, Black said. Teachers will be available for scheduled 30-minute drop-in support sessions, he said.
Mauney also addressed another issue brought up by a parent who claimed during the public comment portion of the meeting that the district is receiving money to test students for COVID-19.
“We are in conversations with the state about receiving funds for additional staff members if we provide testing on-site for students who exhibit symptoms or whose parents want their child to be tested to see if they’re positive for COVID,” said Mauney.
This is an important but optional service the district could receive grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to hire qualified personnel to test students for COVID-19, he said.
“We would not test a child without parent permission,” Mauney said. “I want to be sure you hear that loud and clear. We are not going to test a child without parent permission.”
Board member Kerry Pennell said one of her two school-aged children was deemed a close contact last week. She said she had trouble finding an appointment to have her child tested. “I welcome the opportunity for you to assist me if I need it, upon my request,” Pennell told Mauney and other board members.
The disruption to the meeting occurred after the 30-minute public comment portion when one woman was denied the chance to speak because she had not listed her address on the sign-in sheet as required. The woman refused to sit down and demanded to be heard. Mauney asked she be escorted out of the meeting but she and others in the audience noisily prevented the meeting from moving forward by shouting and threatening to remove the board members from office. During the disruption, Board member Debbie Marsh motioned to move the meeting into closed session but the motion died for a lack of second and the board returned to business without further issues after many in the audience left the building.
In other news, the board recognized Tina Jordan, a South Elementary BASP lead teacher, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award for her amazing work offering a variety of activities for her students this summer.