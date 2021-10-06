Mooresville sweeps individual county cross country titles

Mooresville swept the individual titles during Tuesday’s Iredell County Cross Country Championships at Allison Woods, and the Blue Devils were three points away from making it a clean title sweep altogether.
The Blue Devils won the girls’ division with 42 points thanks to having three of the Top 10 finishers. Lake Norman edged Mooresville for the boys’ division crown. With five of the Top 10 finishers the Wildcats posted a score of 30. The Blue Devils were just two points back at 32.
Tanner Smith captured the boys’ individual championship with a time of 16 minutes, 10.08 seconds. The Mooresville senior shadowed Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeny a lot of the way before kicking it into another gear and passing him. Smith reached the finish line more than 16 seconds ahead of Sweeny, the runner-up in a 41-man field.
“We turned the corner, off the trail and back onto the airfield, and Coach Eli said, ‘This race isn’t over yet,’” Smith said. “I realized I had a chance and made it happen.”
His previous best time of the season was 15:47, recorded during the Adidas XC Classic at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Sept. 18 where he finished 12th, two places behind Sweeney.
But “this was probably the second hardest course I’ve run this year,” Smith said. “The goal wasn’t about time today. It was about winning.”
Mooresville’s Sami Homburger, champion of the girls’ race, echoed the sentiment of Smith with regard to the 5-kilometer course layout at Allison Woods, which hosted the county championships for the first time.
“The pacing was a bit harder,” she said.
Homburger managed just fine, though. The senior beat 44 other runners to the finish line with a time of 19:55.61. Runner-up Ashley Walters of Lake Norman was 29 seconds behind.
Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg was among the favorites in the girls race after placing second at the Wendy’s Invitational on Saturday, but she did not finish. The junior had to be attended to on the course and left the premises in a personal vehicle.
“Right past the first mile she was on the ground,” Homburger said. “I hate to see that happen. I hope she’s OK and able to finish out the season.”
Tuesday’s outcome was the perfect bookend for Homburger. She also won the county title as a freshman.
“It is a race I was looking forward to, especially as a team,” she said. “We were looking to make a strong showing.”
TEAM SCORES
BOYS: Lake Norman 30, Mooresville 32, North Iredell 98, South Iredell 107, Langtree Charter 130, West Iredell 147
GIRLS: Mooresville 40, Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 87, South Iredell 93, Langtree Charter 120, Statesville 140.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
BOYS: Tanner Smith (M) 16:10.08; Gavin Sweeny (LN) 16:26.88; Clark Kremar (M) 16:39.38; Logan Dingman (LN) 16:41.77; Triston Rabon (LN) 16:51.04; Philip Riddle (NI) 17:13.89; Michael Martinez (M) 17:19.07; Noah Dunn (M) 17:33.11; Dalton Graves (LN) 17:47.44; Brad Mankus (LN) 18:02.90.
GIRLS: Sami Homburger (M) 19:55.61; Ashley Walters (LN) 20:24.61; Ella Moore (M); 20:39.83; Karli Townsell (S) 21:34.42; Isabel Gamble (LN) 22:16.55; Natalia Nieto (NI) 22:16.96; Alena Decker (M) 22:17.12; Isabelle Gventer (LC) 22:33.65; Payton Seldomridge (LN) 23:09.19; Katie Seaman (LN) 23:31.31.