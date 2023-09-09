A 16-year-old from Mooresville died early Saturday morning in a crash on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop.

Stella Grace Bright died at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. He said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m.

Casey said Bright was driving a 2014 Porsche 911 and was traveling south on Brawley School Road. He said the Porsche ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and then hit a rock landscaping wall.

Two juveniles were passengers in the vehicle and were transported to local hospitals. Bright and a front seat passenger were wearing seat belts. One of the juveniles, Casey said, was sitting in the back area of the car that was not designed for passengers and was unrestrained.

The initial investigation, Casey said, indicates excessive speed to be a contributing factor.

Brawley School Road was closed in the area of the crash for about three hours.