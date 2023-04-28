Get ready for a star-spangled celebration as the Stars and Stripes on Main Parade presented by Lowes makes its way through downtown Mooresville on July 4 at 10 a.m. The inaugural event promises to be a parade like Mooresville has never seen, with a lineup of dazzling floats, marching bands and patriotic performers.

The Stars and Stripes on Main Parade is one of the seven signature events for the town of Mooresville’s Sesquicentennial year and a highlight of the summer season. The parade route will wind through the heart of downtown Mooresville, providing a perfect vantage point for spectators to cheer on the participants as they pass by.

“This year’s parade is going to be an amazing display of patriotism and community spirit,” said town of Mooresville Arts and Events Manager Christine Patterson. “We are proud to partner with Lowes Corporation to bring this event to life and create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on July 4, with floats and performers representing a wide range of organizations and businesses from Mooresville. Spectators can expect to see everything from antique cars and firetrucks to dance troupes and stilt walkers.

How to participate

Applications and Rules and Regulations for the Stars and Stripes on Main Parade can be found on the Stars and Stripes webpage, MooresvilleNC.gov/StarsAndStripes.

The Stars and Stripes on Main Parade committee will be offering rental floats to the community. Information on available floats can be found in the Stars and Stripes on Main information packet.

In addition to signing up your business or organization, families/individuals can participate in the “Community Pride” section of the parade. The town of Mooresville invites community members with red, white and blue-decorated bicycles, wagons, strollers, skateboards, non-motorized scooters, roller skates etc. to participate in this section of the parade by signing up via the Community Pride link on MooresvilleNC.gov/StarsAndStripes.

Participation in this section is subject to a limited number of spots and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Amy Sherrill at absherrill@mooresvillenc.gov or visit the parade webpage at MooresvilleNC.gov/StarsAndStripes.