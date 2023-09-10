Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, along with co-host Columbia Car Meets and title sponsor Audi Charlotte, will present an automotive fundraiser event happening in September in Mooresville.

The Executive Car Events CLT23 at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, AKA Race City, USA, is taking place Sept. 16 from 5-9 p.m. (rain date is Sept. 23 if needed) for the fall fundraiser.

For the third consecutive year, these events take place at the NASCAR Technical Institute and a portion of each event’s proceeds will assist in generating future NTI scholarships to students in financial need for this location.

With a variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles on exhibit and engaging activities, this event is set to captivate automotive and motorsport enthusiasts with diverse sponsors, vendors, partners, food trucks and entertainment, including NASCAR Technical facility tours and live dyno sessions throughout the event.

Event title sponsor Audi Charlotte will be on-site with a variety of vehicles, staff and swag to showcase. General Manager Jeff Simmons and Service Manager Kevin Koteles will be on hand to talk about cars, their automotive career path and current career opportunities and openings.

Other sponsors and vendors slated to be on-site include Eagle Carports, Titan Garage Floors, Hagerty Insurance, Spa Turbo Performance, Cometic Gasket, Klotz Lubricants, Gateway Classic Cars of Concord, Crash Jewelry, Stiffy Mounts, Holley Performance, Detroit Speed, Classic Instruments, GearFX, NOS Energy Drink, Tuttle Motorsports and others to be announced.

Highlights of the event include:

1. Cars, trucks and bikes on display

2. Interactive exhibits and on-site demos

3. Facility tours of NASCAR Technical Institute

4. Live entertainment and family-friendly activities

5. Dyno sessions

6. Raffle: $1 per ticket to enter to win NASCAR Driving Experience

7. Food trucks: Tacos on the Road, Jason’s Italian Ice

8. Prizes and giveaways

Tickets are available for purchase now online (thefoat.com) or cash/credit during the event. Tickets are $5 per person or $25 for VIP spots.

NTI is located at 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville.