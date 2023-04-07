Fun and education combine with the town of Mooresville’s Earth Day event, set for April 22 at the Selma Burke Community Center. This free event is full of family fun activities focused on our environment and how children can become environmentally friendly. There will also be food available for families.

Children can participate in the Scoop the Poop game with Dog Mayor Buttercup, recycling games, and snail races. Other activities include creating a DIY water filter, Pollinator Garden kick-off display, sensory bins with healthy water and creatures, sensory bins with healthy dirt and creatures, Fire Marshal Woody coloring pages and a “Flat Woody” craft, scavenger hunt, and Creek Week coloring books.

The town will also plant a tree in honor of its 150th birthday and Arbor Day. This will ensure the sesquicentennial is marked environmentally for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come. 2023 also marks the town’s 14th year as a Tree City USA.

The Parks and Recreation Department, Mooresville Youth Council, Stormwater Division, and Fire-Rescue have teamed up for the event from noon to 3 p.m. at the Selma Burke Community Center, 781 Agape Drive.