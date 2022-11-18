Mooresville to open renovated skate park on Dec. 3

The town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Ave., on Dec. 3 with a free public celebration event from noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide Mooresville residents and the surrounding area access to the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

Mooresville Parks & Recreation built the initial skate park in 2008 for $436,000. It was a fenced concrete pad with rails, boxes, ledges and used metal ramps. Phase 2 was supposed to add concrete bowls and an urban street course, but the town halted the project when the recession hit the U.S. The town repaired the former skate park several times during its 12-year lifespan and ultimately decided to tear it down and build a new one.

In February 2022, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously approved spending $2.8 million to redesign, construct, renovate and improve the skate park on the same site on West Iredell Avenue.

The town sent the community a 40-question survey about the design of the new skate park. Their input helped the town determine what type of park to build and what it should include — new bowls, new ramps, and an artistic nod to NASCAR’s presence in Mooresville. Skateboarders and their families will now have access to bathrooms, water fountains, lights, and a shaded viewing area, which were not offered at the previous park.

The town did run into some hardships during construction. Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Darrin Hucks says the coronavirus pandemic led to more expensive material and difficulty finding materials.

Hucks says the new skate park could impact local businesses.

“It will allow us to serve the area’s skaters and also offer the opportunity to bring in events that will provide an economic impact to Mooresville,” said Hucks.

The new park impacts residents in Iredell County as well as neighboring counties. The closest skate parks are more than 30 minutes away in Charlotte, Denver, Hickory and Lexington.

The skate park will be open to the public daily (starting Dec. 3) from sunrise until 10 p.m., unless otherwise posted.