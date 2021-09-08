Mooresville town board districts need to be redrawn

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four voting wards to deviate from acceptable size ranges.

As a result, all four wards must be redistricted to restore the balance of equality and return to compliance, said Adam Mitchell, an attorney with Tharrington Smith in Raleigh who spoke before the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

“Redistricting is based on the principle of one person, one vote,” Mitchell said. “What that means is when you have true electoral districts which you will have, the relative voting strength of each individual voter should be about the same no matter which district or ward they live in.”

The town’s population has increased from 32,711 in 2010 to 50,193 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data, Mitchell said. To achieve true equality among the town’s four wards, each ward should have the ideal number of 12,548 people, he said. That number was reached by dividing the town’s current population by the number of wards. For local government districts, the permitted deviation from this ideal number is plus or minus five percent which allows between 11,921-13,176 people per ward, he said.

None of the town’s current wards fall within that range, Mitchell said.