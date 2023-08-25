The town of Mooresville announced that Town Manager Randy Hemann will be leaving Mooresville for a new role as manager with the city of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

“Town Manager Randy Hemann has provided community-focused leadership to our town, tirelessly working to execute the board’s vision and provide the highest quality of services and resources possible to our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Miles Atkins. “He has made a significant and positive impact on our community, being a driving force in the implementing and construction of numerous facilities, projects, and community resources — including the new Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville Fire-Rescue Fire Training Center and Station 6, Liberty Park, Mooresville Skate Park, Mooresville Public Library West Branch, and One Mooresville Center — during his tenure. I am proud to have served Mooresville alongside him. We wish Mr. Hemann the best of luck in his new role.”

In a message to staff on Thursday, Hemann praised staff for their dedication to Mooresville and noted, “My success as a manager has been because of you and the people that work for you, and I am grateful for your work … I look forward to hearing about the great things you will continue to do for this community and its citizens.”

Hemann joined the town in September 2019. He will complete his contractual 60-day notice with the town, with his last day being Oct. 23.