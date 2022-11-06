Mooresville twins serve missions in California

Zane and Xander Cordon, twins and recent graduates of Lake Norman High School, are headed to serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

There are currently more than 54,000 missionaries serving in 411 missions throughout the world. Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ are typically between the ages of 18 and 25 and serve voluntarily. They do not choose the area where they go.

The Cordon twins were excited to learn that they would both be going to California — Zane to Newport Beach and Xander to Roseville. In commenting on this news, Xander said, “It’s awesome that we will both be serving in California sharing the teachings of Jesus Christ with those who need it.”

Zane and Xander both view their missions as an opportunity to serve the Lord, grow as individuals and share His word with others.

Reflecting on his preparation to be a missionary, Zane found inspiration from the New Testament verse from 2 Timothy 1:7, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and love, and of a sound mind.”

Amy and Derek Cordon, Zane and Xander’s parents, are supportive of their sons’ decision to go on missions and were pleasantly surprised to learn that they would both be going to California.

Earlier this year, the Cordons’ daughter returned from serving a mission in Roseville, the same location where Xander will be going.

Derek is confident that their time as missionaries “will be a life-changing experience for them,” and Amy agreed, saying, “I am happy they chose to serve a mission.”

As missionaries, the brothers will teach about Jesus Christ, volunteer for community service projects and study scripture. They will arrive in California in early November after spending a couple of weeks at a missionary training center receiving instruction, studying and building friendships with fellow missionaries.

The brothers will communicate with their family weekly. Their friends and family are looking forward to hearing about their experiences as they serve and love the people of California.

The Cordons are part of the Lake Norman congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitors are welcome to join worship services on Sundays at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Mooresville church, which is located at 148 Lazy Lane.