Mooresville ward candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Mooresville Tribune reached out to the candidates for the Mooresville Commissioners ward seats with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Kevin Kasel

Education: Armstrong Senior High School, Minnesota School of Business, Accounting and Economics

Current employment: Visual Presentation Manager with Lowe’s

Government experience: Mooresville Public Arts Commission, member (2021-Pres), Mayor 2016-2020, Council Member 2007-2014, St. Michael, MN, St. Michael-Albertville School District #885 Financial Advisory Committee 2004-2020, Trailblazer Transit, Board Member 2017-2020, Vice Chair 2020

Family, civic associations: Married to Linda over 35 years. Father to Kayla (33) and Aaron (26). Sergeant—Fiscal NCO, United States Marine Corps. Honorable Discharge, Letter of Commendation, and 2 Meritorious Promotions. Current American Legion, and Lions member (past President and Secretary). Former Scout Leader, Youth Sports Coach, Church Board Member, and Church Youth Leader.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: kevinkasel.com, facebook.com/KaselforMooresville

Why are you running for office?: My wife Linda and I moved to North Carolina in 2020 when I took a position with Lowe’s. We decided on Mooresville because we liked the people, local businesses, and the Small Town in a big city feel. As soon as we moved to Mooresville and got settled, I attended a Board meeting, volunteered and was selected to serve on the Public Arts Commission, even joined a local band. I am running because Mooresville needs Commissioners with the experience to lead a growing town. While newer to the community, I served 4 years as Mayor and 8 years as a Council Member in our former home of St. Michael, MN.

Over that time the City’s Bond Rating was upgraded twice, I led development and adoption of 10 year plans for Infrastructure, Capital and Equipment needs, we completed Town Center Park and secured an additional 40 acres for future park development, we secured over $100 million in State and Federal funding for local transportation projects and an additional $400 million for transportation projects along our interstate corridor. In addition, I served as a member of the St. Michael-Albertville School District #885 Finance Advisory Committee for 16 years and a Trailblazer Transit was a Board Member (a tri-county transportation service like the Iredell County Area Transportation System (ICATS)) for 3 years.

What concerns are specific to your ward you wish for the city to address?: As I continue to meet and get to know the residents of the third ward the largest concerns are traffic and growth. However, this is not unique to the third ward. Growth is adding more traffic to already busy streets. Since many of our main corridors are state roads, we will need to continue working with Local, State, and Federal leaders to ensure Mooresville gets a fair share of transportation funding for current and future needs. My background is uniquely qualified to this task. Additionally, the residents of the third ward enjoy a great quality of life. We want to make sure the actions we take today do not limit the ability of the city to thrive in the future.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?: I have a history of Service and Community Involvement. I proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and I am a member of the American Legion and Lions International. In the past I served as a Scout Leader, Church Board Member, Church Youth Leader, local festival committee chair, and school volunteer.

Professionally I have over 30 years of Retail Analytics and Project Management experience. The city of Mooresville has not had a property tax increase in 10 years. As a strict fiscal conservative, my top priority is to continue that tradition by controlling spending, because low taxes and a level playing field are essential to attract and maintain residents and businesses in Mooresville. I also believe the best leaders listen, and while I have a lot of experience, the Mooresville General Fund is over $78 million and there will be a lot of residents, business leaders, and staff I will need to continue to meet and understand what they see as the right path for today, and the future of Mooresville.

How can the city help address the infrastructure issues created by growth without stifling it?: While growth has its challenges it also presents great opportunities and the trick is to balance the two and the first step is to have a long term plan. Fortunately the Town of Mooresville recently adopted the One Mooresville Comprehensive Plan that lays out a guide plan to 2040.

Now no plan is perfect, and there will always be events and circumstances requiring us to adapt or update but the basics of the plan are solid and we need to use it to guide our long term financial plan. One example would be Wastewater Treatment. Our current plant has a capacity of 7.5 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) and our current use is about 4.7 MGD or about 63%. Now a 37% excess capacity seems like a lot until you consider at current growth rates we will need to expand capacity in about 10 years. That expansion will not be cheap and needs to be part of our capital, equipment, staffing and financial plans.

What issue has been overlooked by the city in recent years that needs to be addressed now?: Again, we get back to Transportation. While I will again note the majority of the roads with the greatest congestion (NC 3, 21, 115, 150, 801, Brawley School Rd., Shearers Rd., and Williamson Rd.) are state controlled that is not an answer. We need to continue to work with and educate our elected and transportation leaders at the State and Federal level on why our projects are needed and deserve their support. We should also continue to do what we can to have developers help mitigate the issues their developments cause to the extent we are allowed. This will also be a top priority specifically for incremental, discretionary and non-dedicated funds.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?: With a $78 million General Fund budget it is hard to say anything is not being properly addressed but I will always look for ways to make sure city staff has the proper tools to get the job done. Every interaction a resident has with a member of our Police, Fire, Sanitation, Public Works, Parks and other departments is a reflection of the health of the town. We need to make sure residents and business owners continue to receive the high-quality services they have come to expect. Then devote more dollars to Transportation, Infrastructure and Debt Service. I would also welcome you to call me at 704-727-2881 or email me at kpkasel@gmail.com to discuss what you think the town could do better.

Tommy DeWeese

Education: BS in Accounting from Miss. State University and Masters Certificate from George Washington University in Project Management

Current employment: Retired

Government experience: 39 years with the Department of Treasury

Family, civic associations: Boy Scouts of America, American Field Service

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Tommy DeWeese, Candidate for Ward 3 Commissioner

Why are you running for office?: I have been a public servant my whole life. I believe I still have some public service left in me and would like to give back to the Mooresville Community.

What concerns are specific to your ward you wish for the city to address?: I believe all citizens are concerned with the growth of the city and traffic. I would like to ensure we communicate what can and cannot be done about the issues and listen carefully to any concerns the citizens have. I want to ensure citizens feel heard and their opinions valued.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?: I believe this position should be used to address the needs of all Mooresville citizens and not be a political one.

How can the city help address the infrastructure issues created by growth without stifling it?: I believe we need to continue working with the county and the state to address the infrastructure issues they have a responsibility to fix. We will also need to continue to address any problems with town services that arise due to growth.

What issue has been overlooked by the city in recent years that needs to be addressed now?: I think the town’s new zoning plan to help organize and manage growth will help address how Mooresville grows. This new plan needs to be clearly communicated to the citizens and refined to ensure growth is well managed. Laws that seem unenforceable, like noise pollution, should be reviewed and written in a way that would be enforceable.

What would you prioritize in the city’s budget that you currently believe isn’t properly addressed?: Finding ways to help mitigate real estate taxes. While the mileage rate has remained stable for the last ten years, the effective amount homeowners pay has risen due to increased home values and taxpayer approved bonds. We need to ensure the homeowners are getting full value for their money and report out to them on the impact their tax dollars are having.

