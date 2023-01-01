Mooresville welcomed new police, fire stations, library branch in 2022

In 2022, Mooresville welcomed a new school superintendent, saw its police department move into a much larger headquarters and welcomed a sixth fire station.

Dr. Jason Gardner took over the superintendent duties following the retirement of Stephen Mauney. It was a homecoming of sorts for Gardner, who was a teacher and assistant principal in the Iredell-Statesville Schools from 2003 to 2012 and was a principal and assistant principal at Mooresville High School. He came to the Mooresville Graded School District as superintendent after serving as interim superintendent for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system.

The town held ribbon-cuttings on the new police headquarters, Fire Station 6 and a branch of the Mooresville Public Library.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station 6 and a larger home for the police department were in the works for several years, and the fruits of those labors came to reality in 2022. Station 6, located on Manufacturers Boulevard, took a little more than 15 months from breaking ground to the ribbon-cutting, or rather, hose uncoupling. The 13,000-square-foot building features two engine bays, locker rooms, sleeping quarters and a full kitchen along with administrative offices and a conference room.

The Mooresville Police Department also celebrated a move into a new facility in 2022. A $20 million project, the new headquarters on Charlotte Highway, has been in the works for the better part of four years. The facility represented an increase in space for communications and evidence and allotted space for the K-9 units.

“Today is a great day for Mooresville,” Mayor Miles Atkins said at the ribbon-cutting. “This facility marks the fulfillment of a need for our public safety officers and first responders to better serve the community.”

And town residents saw a new branch of the library open in 2022. Library Director Marian Lytle said one project that was at the top of her list since 2016 was expanding library services to the western side of town.

In 2022, that wish came true as the ribbon was cut officially opening the new branch on Brawley School Road. Atkins said the desire to branch out was in discussion even before Lytle took the job as director in 2016. The talks, he said, have taken place over the better part of two decades as the town searched for the right location.

Eventually, a building was found that had been left vacant for many years, and after several bumps in the road, it opened to offer library services to residents of the western side of the town.

For a couple of local businesses 2022 was a tumultuous time.

Josh’s Farmers Market, which moved from its longtime Williamson Road location to the Lowe’s YMCA, had to pack up its Christmas tree lot and move again in 2022. Owner Josh Graham has been in a dispute with the town over zoning ordinances at the temporary Lowe’s location. Unsure if he would be able to open his Christmas tree lot in 2022, Graham got some good news when he was offered a space on Raceway Drive that previously housed a gym. “This location works out pretty well for us,” he said.

Where the business will go from here is still very much up in the air.

For Pie in the Sky, a staple of more than three decades in downtown Mooresville, things are much more stable. The pizza business closed its doors in its one and only location in downtown Mooresville in July and the owners hoped to be able to reopen.

Shortly after shutting down the business, the owners announced it would indeed reopen, a few blocks south of its former home. The new location was set to open this month at 250 S. Main St.

The new location will operate out of the former home of a laundromat and will roughly represent an increase of 1,000 square feet of space inside the restaurant.

“I’ve driven past the new location more times than I’d like to admit,” Daniel Whitener said. “I’ve just pulled up into the parking lot to get out and see if the door is unlocked. We’re just really excited.”