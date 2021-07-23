Mooresville wins 'The Great Race' tour 'best stop award'

He added, “Our leaders and volunteers put everything on the table for the event and it certainly paid off. We obviously made an impact on the racers as well as the Great Race organizers and here we stand today as the best stop on the tour. It says a lot about our town and the people who live here, I’m just glad to be one of them.”

Mooresville’s Mayor Miles Atkins reiterated Miller’s sentiments. “Mooresville showed up in a big way and gave all the drivers a huge welcome to Race City USA,” Atkins stated. “Members of the town board and I had a great time personally greeting each of the participating drivers as they came into our downtown. The Great Race was a huge success for all involved and we look forward to being an overnight stop during a future race.”

It was the first time in the nearly 40-year history of the Great Race that the event had been to Mooresville. The vehicles — featuring everything from a 1916 Hudson to a 1970 GTO — started the race in San Antonio, Texas, on June 19, and finished 2,300 miles later in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 27. “We were thrilled with the turnout of car enthusiasts, families and people just enjoying all that downtown Mooresville has to offer,” noted Event Chairman and MDC board member Hugh Sykes, whose team worked for several years to bring the COVID-delayed event to the city.

The Mooresville Downtown Commission said thanks go to all the partners and sponsors who worked diligently to make sure the entire day was a success, including the Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau, Niagara Bottling, the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Showtime Car Culture, and the town of Mooresville. For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.