 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville woman arrested twice on drug-related charges
View Comments
top story

Mooresville woman arrested twice on drug-related charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mooresville woman, on probation for drug-related charges, was arrested on new charges twice earlier this week.

Ebony Yvette Mills, 34, of Turner Street, faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly), within 1,000 feet of a park and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges were the result of a traffic stop. A magistrate set bond at $55,000, which she posted.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mills is on probation for possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

The Mooresville Police Department made the arrest Monday, and then on Friday, detectives assisted the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections to search Mills’ residence, police reported.

During the search, police reported in a news release, 21 dosage units of MDMA and marijuana was found. As a result, Mills was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on these charges was set at $100,000, which she posted and was released.

mills.JPG

Mills

 Elliott, Shawn
View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics