Mooresville woman arrested twice on drug-related charges

A Mooresville woman, on probation for drug-related charges, was arrested on new charges twice earlier this week.

Ebony Yvette Mills, 34, of Turner Street, faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (MDMA, also known as ecstasy or Molly), within 1,000 feet of a park and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges were the result of a traffic stop. A magistrate set bond at $55,000, which she posted.

Mills is on probation for possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

The Mooresville Police Department made the arrest Monday, and then on Friday, detectives assisted the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections to search Mills’ residence, police reported.

During the search, police reported in a news release, 21 dosage units of MDMA and marijuana was found. As a result, Mills was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on these charges was set at $100,000, which she posted and was released.