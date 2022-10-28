Mooresville woman killed in crash on River Highway

A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.

Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, died at Carolinas Medical Center, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

The crash occurred in the 800 block of River Highway at around 9:11 a.m. and involved a dump truck and a car.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police reported.

The Mooresville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell EMS responded to the crash, which closed River Highway during the investigation.