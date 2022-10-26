Mooresville woman killed in motorcycle-truck crash on West Iredell Avenue

A Mooresville woman died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Tuesday night.

Theescha Renea Proctor, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release

The MPD said that the crash occurred in the 300 block of West Iredell Avenue near North Academy Street around 7:11 p.m. Tuesday.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered that a motorcycle and a truck had collided.

Proctor was a passenger on the motorcycle, police said. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries requiring treatment.

Officers with MPD’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate the accident. The investigation is ongoing. MPD was assisted at the scene of this accident by Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS.