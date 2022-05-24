Mooresville woman receives award for volunteer service

A Mooresville woman was recognized with a special award for her volunteer service.

Dr. Lucy Preyer was among more than a dozen people and groups in the Charlotte area who were recently honored for their outstanding commitment to the community through the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

Preyer, along with Alexandria Anaya Brown, of Mecklenburg County, received the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.

Preyer and Brown were selected by a statewide panel. Only the top 20 to 25 individuals receive the award, which was implemented in 2006.

Preyer, a retired psychiatrist, has provided free mental health services to uninsured clients of HealthReach Community Clinic in Mooresville throughout the pandemic, overseeing a caseload that has more than tripled during COVID-19 and even meeting clients in the clinic’s parking lot to maintain social distance.

Brown, a high school senior, uses her time and talents to address food insecurity in the Grier Heights neighborhood, working with the Grier Heights Community Improvement Organization to create two community pantries and plant and maintain three community gardens

The local honorees, who are nominated by the nonprofit agencies that they support, range from teens to seniors, and contribute their talents to issues ranging from food security to veterans’ services. United Way of Central Carolinas organizes the annual nominations for Anson, Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Union counties, and the awardees are selected by the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors people who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.

The award was created in the Office of the Governor in 1979.

The local recipients for 2022 are:

Amanda Cowles, nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas.

Sharon Jordan, nominated by Brave Step Mecklenburg.

CROSS Missions of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, nominated by Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Susan Harper, nominated by ANSWER Scholarship.

Steve Hindman, nominated by The Relatives.

Suzanne Lail, nominated by Families Forward Charlotte.

Love In Action Project, nominated by community members.

Darlene O’Toole, nominated by La Escuelita Bilingual Preschool.

Fletcher Primis, nominated by Teen Health Connection.

Judith Ross, nominated by American Red Cross Union.

Barbara Apelian, nominated by Cooperative Extension Union County.

Bill Norwood, nominated by HealthQuest of Union County.