 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville Women's Golf Association honors members, presents check to HOMe
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville Women's Golf Association honors members, presents check to HOMe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Women’s Golf Association recently recognized several of its members for accomplishments in 2021 at an end-of-year awards ceremony.

Christine Owen was recognized as the MWGA Champion 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Maria Miller received the State Handicap award. She had the lowest net score on the designated State Handicap Day. Lisa Goeltz was honored with the Most Improved Player of 2021 award.

The association also presented a check from its fall charity tournament. Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) was the chosen charity and the association presented the organization with $2,500.

HOMe’s mission is to provides temporary, safe shelter and support services to Mooresville’s homeless women and children.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics