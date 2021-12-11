Mooresville Women's Golf Association honors members, presents check to HOMe

The Mooresville Women’s Golf Association recently recognized several of its members for accomplishments in 2021 at an end-of-year awards ceremony.

Christine Owen was recognized as the MWGA Champion 2021.

Maria Miller received the State Handicap award. She had the lowest net score on the designated State Handicap Day. Lisa Goeltz was honored with the Most Improved Player of 2021 award.

The association also presented a check from its fall charity tournament. Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) was the chosen charity and the association presented the organization with $2,500.

HOMe’s mission is to provides temporary, safe shelter and support services to Mooresville’s homeless women and children.