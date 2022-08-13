 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville Yard of Distinction Award presented

From left, Mooresville Beautification Committee member Mickie Hager presented the committee’s Yard of Distinction Award to J’Neile Leitch, Jeff Leitch and their cat, Yeti, of 142 Cedar St., Mooresville They were nominated by their daughter, Clarise Leitch.

