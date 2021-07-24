 Skip to main content
Mooresville Youth Council begins new member recruitment
The Mooresville Youth Council is now accepting applications from high school students until Sept. 1, offering teens an opportunity to serve the community, while learning about the ins and outs of local government.

Council members, who are students in grades nine-12, serve as liaisons between the youth of Mooresville and the Mooresville Board of Commissioners. Programming for the council includes hands-on department visits, service projects, community initiatives, team building and mentorship opportunities.

Whether you want to help your community, need to fulfill a high school volunteer requirement, or just want to build your resume, being a member of the Mooresville Youth Council provides those opportunities for local high schoolers.

To participate, please visit https://www.mooresvillenc.gov/187/Mooresville-Youth-Council, and click “apply” in the top right-hand corner. Questions can be directed to Jane Crosby, Youth Council advisor, Jane Crosby, at jcrosby@mooresvillenc.gov.

