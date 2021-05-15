Mooresville Youth Council holds 'Dog Mayor' Contest

In anticipation of the grand opening of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park on June 5, the Mooresville Youth Council is sponsoring the 2021 Mooresville “Dog Mayor” Contest on its Instagram account.

The contest will provide a fun opportunity for residents of all ages to give their beloved four-legged friend a chance to be Mooresville’s “Dog Mayor” at the upcoming event at Cornelius Road Park. The “Dog Mayor” contest was suggested to Mooresville’s Mayor Miles Atkins by Trena Morrison’s third grade class at Rocky River Elementary School. The class was learning about local government and was inspired to suggest this unique contest to celebrate the park’s opening.

Atkins encouraged residents to take part in the contest, and to attend the grand opening, which kicks off at 9 a.m.

“The Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will provide a well-deserved and lasting legacy for Officer Sheldon,” said Atkins. “I believe the Mooresville Youth Council’s ‘Dog Mayor’ contest is an exciting way to get our residents geared up for the grand opening and ready to not only celebrate Officer Sheldon’s life and service to our town, but also to enjoy our newest place to make wonderful memories with their families and pets.”