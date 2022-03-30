Mooresville Youth Council’s fundraiser to provide bags for children in foster care

Providing help to the approximately 100 children who are in foster care in Iredell County is the goal of the Town of Mooresville Youth Council’s fundraiser, Packed with Love.

This fundraiser will provide bags of varying sizes to those in the foster care system, ages 18 and younger. The bags will enable the students to have, as Hayley Tinder, president of the youth council and a senior at Lake Norman High School, shared, “something not only for their personal belongings, but also for school.”

Monetary donations are being taken for the three levels of bags. The different bags and what’s included with each are a string bag with toiletries and personal necessities for $15; a backpack with school supplies for $25; and a duffle bag for $40 which would include either a blanket, a stuffed animal or seasonal clothing, depending on the age of the recipient.

The goal of the Foster Bag Drive is $8,000 and for each child to receive a full set of the bags; therefore, those wishing to contribute to help them reach that goal may do so through April 4 and either provide an individual bag and supplies or the entire package of bags. The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman is assisting the council in this project, and monetary donations may be made through the club’s website at: https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/packedwithlove.

Tinder shared that they have had “lots of participation not only from community but also from businesses, which is really great. We are doing well and about half way there.”

Ben Cao, who serves as vice president of the council and is also a senior at Lake Norman High School, said that the giving started out slowly, but it has picked up and now “ the amount of support is amazing.”

The council, Tinder said, is made up of 30 students, who either live in Mooresville or attend school in Mooresville or Iredell-Statesville. Jane Crosby and Beau Falgout serve as advisors for the group. Crosby shared that the “project began when Benjamin Cowen, a Youth Council member, actually had it on his heart to do this fundraiser after learning that foster children often only have a trash bag for their belongings. He contacted Iredell County DSS and brought the idea to his peers on the Mooresville Youth Council, and a project was born!”

Both Tinder and Cao shared that this project is one they can all connect with.

“They are kids like us, so to be able to give to kids our age is really important,” Tinder said. “We wanted to focus on what the priorities were and talked to DSS to see what was needed.”

Knowing people that have been in the system and learning how difficult life is, Cao said that “to have this opportunity is really awesome. In the council we work really hard to make the community better. This project feels like a big and important step to make our commuity a better place.”

When the group initially heard about the project, Tinder said there were “no questions if we were going to do this, but (only) how,” and she could definitely see this as a project that the council would continue in the future.