Mooresville's BestCo to expand, investing $177M in increased capacity

BestCo President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Condron says, “BestCo is part of a dynamic community that continually values and invests in fast-growing businesses. The ongoing support and partnership from state, county and city officials has been instrumental in BestCo’s rapid growth and success in the region in recent years.”

“There’s a good chance when you open your medicine cabinet at home, a product made by BestCo will be right there on the shelf,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’re excited to support the expansion of a North Carolina company that’s already doing well in our state, and with the state’s continued commitment to workforce development, we’re confident more growth is ahead for this company and the state’s pharmaceutical industry overall.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on positions, the average salary for all the new jobs will be $51,209, in line with the current average wage in Iredell County of $51,136. The community will see more than $20.1 million enter its economy from the project’s new payroll impact, each and every year.