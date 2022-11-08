Mooresville's Boos and Brews Festival grows

The second annual Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic was held Oct. 28 with an estimated 1,500 in attendance.

“We had such a great night at Boos & Brews,” said Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the clinic. “Our second year was bigger and better than our first, and we’ve heard from so many folks that this definitely should become an annual event.”

Held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern Style Band and Friends, the free event was set up along East Statesville Avenue featuring many activities that the whole family could enjoy.

Champion-level sponsors of this year’s event included Baird, Corriher & Michael, Corvid, Gates Construction, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Mooresville Ford, Randy Marion Automotive, Sleepme Inc. and Southeast Turf.

Piggy-backing off of the downtown Mooresville Candy Grab held that afternoon, sponsors and exhibitors were lined up in front of the HealthReach facility with candy and other items for the children to collect as they continued their trick-or-treating. Those handing out the goodies included First Citizens Bank, Iredell Health Department, Iredell Health System, NGK Ceramics, Southern Family Medicine and Wiry Smiles. NGK Ceramics also provided free jack-o-lantern treat tote bags for the children to be able to carry their treats.

A great attraction of the event was the live music, made possible by entertainment sponsor First Citizens Bank. Mooresville’s own Southern Style Band & Friends filled the street with soulful blues, deep-fried Southern Rock, and red-dirt Texas country harmonies. They kicked off the festival and continued entertaining the crowd throughout the evening.

Not only could the children continue their trick-or-treating but they could visit the very popular Corriher & Michael Kids’ Zone and enjoy additional fun activities ranging from giant games to hula-hoop contests to face painting. Davidson College students, along with other student volunteers were on hand to help. It was noted that they painted more than 100 kids’ faces. Children were also encouraged to use their creative talents and decorate the small pumpkins, which were provided.

“We had more than 200 pumpkins to decorate, but still ran completely out,” said Angela Holland, HealthReach associate director.

Making a return visit to the Kids’ Zone this year was Katie’s Snack Shack featuring a huge variety of kid-friendly treats including hot chocolate, shaved ice, cotton candy and popcorn.

An added attraction to this year’s festival was the Creative Corner where children could contribute their artistic skills by painting on a giant Halloween mural or enjoying the festive coloring and sidewalk chalk art, which was also offered.

No festival is complete without food, and there were lots of options to choose from at the Boos & Brews Festival. In addition to Ghostface where people could get pizza or other menu items, there was Wingz on Wheels, which, it was noted was the winner of the 2022 Best Food Truck Award in the Best of Iredell, and a returning vendor from last year’s event.

New food and beverage vendors participating were Emergensweets, Hot Diggity Dogz, KOS Coffee Bar & Eatery, Viva Tacos and Sabor and Wrap-N-Roll.

To commemorate the occasion, families took advantage of the beautiful fall family photo area, sponsored by Mooresville Ford and Carrigan Farms. Jenn Carrigan and Sharon and Jim Kiger designed this space, which was filled with pumpkins, hay bales, mums and other fall décor.

The fun continued with a Parade of Costumes, which was a new attraction this year. All ages were encouraged to dress up and participate in the fun. Led by HealthReach’s Molly Meusburger and Freda Sanders, parade participants danced up the street and around the venue in a festive Conga line.

“Many people told us the highlight of the night was the Parade of Costumes,” said Holland. “We’ll definitely bring that back in 2023!”

Just prior to the event’s conclusion, the winning ticket for the half-n-half raffle, which raised $1,200, was drawn by Mary Hurt, HealthReach’s longest-serving volunteer. The winning ticket holder was Matt Davis of Davidson, who donated his winnings back to the clinic.

And while the event has passed, there are several ways that people can continue to help HealthReach. Ghostface brewed a signature beer for the event, called HealthReach Apple Amber. Proceeds from the sale of this seasonal brew will directly benefit HealthReach and can be purchased while supply lasts.

In addition, a limited quantity of T-shirts, sponsored by Niagara Bottling, is available for sale and can be purchased at HealthReach, 400 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 300. For those interested in collecting event T-shirts over the years, some of the 2021 shirts remain available.

The festival not only offers fun to the community, but it also brings awareness of the clinic and helps them be able to continue serving the community and provide medical care to those in need.

“We want to remind everyone about the purpose of the event, which was to promote our nonprofit organization and help raise money to support our medical services.” Niggel shared. “HealthReach provides free medical care and prescription medications to Iredell County residents who have limited means and no health insurance. We are only able to provide this care because of the generosity of volunteers and donors in our community. This includes all our 2022 Boos & Brews corporate sponsors!”