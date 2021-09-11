Mooresville's comeback against Davie not enough for win

MOCKSVILLE — It seemed that no matter what the Mooresville defense did on Friday night, it was not going to slow down Davie County in the slightest.
Between Alex Summers throwing the ball all over the field to a host of receivers and Tate Carney carving up the Mooresville defense on the ground, the Blue Devils (1-2) had no answers. The War Eagles’ (3-0) offense was relentless for nearly all 48 minutes, racking up an eye-popping 598 yards on their way to a 51-34 win over Mooresville.
“We panicked a little bit in the first half,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “I was very proud of the way we fought back in the second half. We just have to go back and get a little bit better.”
Davie wasted no time jumping all over the visiting Blue Devils in the first quarter. Within the first four minutes, the War Eagles had already scored 14 points on their way to their biggest lead of the night, 31-7, late in the second quarter. But that’s when Mooresville was able to start to get their stars involved.
On the ensuing kickoff, after falling down by 24, Blue Devil speedster Davyn Reid picked up the ball on the one yard line, crossed all the way to the other side of the field, and ran down the near sideline into the end zone for the 99-yard kick return touchdown with 3:46 to play until halftime.
Reid followed that up early in the second half with a touchdown catch that even drew applause from the fans on the home side. On the opening drive of the second half, Blue Devil quarterback Jamere Cherry lobbed up a rainbow pass down the near sideline to Reid. The War Eagle assigned to cover him had been beaten, so he resorted to interfering with Reid.
But that interference, or even then defender for that matter, didn’t bother Reid one bit as he reached around and caught the ball by pinning it against the defender’s back and toppling into the end zone for the 40-yard score to cut the Davie lead to 31-21.
“I’ve never seen anything like that. It was a phenomenal play,” Nixon said. “(Reid) has been working extremely hard and he made a great play.”
On the night, Reid scored three touchdowns, all in different phases of the game. His first score came on a reverse that gave Mooresville their first points of the game. He finished with 109 receiving yards, 10 rushing yards, and well over 100 kick return yards.
Blue Devil running back Jawarn Howell also did everything he could to help Mooresville battle back in the second half. The junior carried the ball 24 times for 132 yards and a touchdown in the game, proving to be very tough for Davie County defenders to tackle as he bounced through and around War Eagles all night.
“Hopefully we can keep building off of tonight,” Nixon said. “Those guys (Reid and Howell) are tremendous players. We were able to do some things tonight offensively, we just have to sustain some drives and keep the defense off the field.”
Unfortunately for Mooresville, their defense wasn’t on the field all that much on Friday night, as they allowed touchdowns at a rapid pace to the War Eagles. None of Davie’s seven touchdown drives on Friday night ran more than two minutes off the clock, with three of those coming in 26 seconds or less.
Summers led a big-play machine for the War Eagles, orchestrating an offense that finished the game with 10 plays going for more than 20 yards. The Davie County quarterback broke a school record for single-game passing yards without throwing a pass in either of the War Eagles’ last two possessions. He finished the game throwing for 414 yards and five touchdowns on 22-of-27 passing.
“Obviously, when a guy throws for that many yards, we’ve got some things to look at and try to do better,” Nixon said. “They’re just a very good offensive team and they’ve put up a bunch of points on everybody.”
Joining in on the offensive explosion for Davie were running back Tate Carney and receiver Zymere Hudson. Carney carried the ball 20 times for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns and caught one pass in the game, a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was Hudson that was the premiere receiver, though. The senior hauled in eight passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Six different War Eagles caught passes from Summers on Friday night and none finished the game with fewer than 35 receiving yards.
“We’ll let this one hurt over the weekend, and get back to work on Monday,” Nixon said. “But our goal is to win the conference and, right now, everyone is 0-0 in the conference, so we just need to keep working and getting better.”