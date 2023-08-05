CHARLOTTE — Bank of America announced five Charlotte high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the students are developing leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including DreamKey Partners. One of those students is from Mooresville.

With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America also supports other youth and young adult employment initiatives, including the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program and the bank’s financial center internship program which employs high school students from low-income communities.

“The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources building a stronger pipeline of talent for our local workforce,” said Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America Charlotte. “The students selected for this paid summer intern program are exceptional and we are pleased to extend this opportunity to a diverse group of talented teens.”

The class of 2023 Charlotte Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Drina Shah, a graduate of Mooresville Senior High School with plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall. Shah volunteers with Girls on the Run as a junior coach and serves as vice president of the Teen Advisory Board at the Mooresville Public Library. She is involved in many clubs and school activities, including serving as president of the National Honor Society, president of Crosby Scholars, and captain of her varsity cross country and track team. Shah interned with NASA in 2022 where she helped develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that answers users’ Earth Science questions using NASA’s extensive knowledge base. She previously participated in an opportunity at school to build a CubeSat (NASA’s Launch Initiative) with sensors to monitor weather, temperature, and air quality data for Mooresville.

Charlotte-based Thomas Brown is a rising senior at Ardrey-Kell High School.

Charlotte-based Carlos Gonzalez is a rising senior at Cato Middle College High School.

Charlotte-based Arya Gupta is a graduate from Ardrey-Kell High School with plans to attend Stanford in the fall

Concord-based Srikar Lutukurthi is a rising senior at Concord High School.

Recently, the Student Leaders traveled to Washington D.C. for a weeklong, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation discussed the importance of civic engagement and met with members of Congress.

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Charlotte-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with DreamKey Partners.