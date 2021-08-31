Mooresville's FeedNC food bank is blessing for Maryann Nichols

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles that have been running during the summer months called Faces of FeedNC, which share how the pandemic has affected guests and volunteers of FeedNC.

Feeling closed in, panicked and in shock were several of the emotions that Maryann Nichols of Mooresville said she felt when first learning about the spread of COVID-19 and how it affected her. “We didn’t know what was going on,” she said.

While being at home wasn’t new for her, the fact that others couldn’t come and help or visit made her “become more secluded than I was,” she commented. “It affected me. It affected everybody in a different way” and Nichols said it was hard to take in the fact that this was real. “You know you watch movies like this,” she said. “I took it very hard.”

One challenge that was especially real for Nichols, she noted, was not being able to go to the grocery store if she needed to. Paying for groceries to be delivered, plus adding in the tip, she shared, “I can’t spend extra money on food, so, it affected me cost-wise. And then you could only shop at the places that took food stamps,” she said.