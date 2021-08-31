Mooresville's FeedNC food bank is blessing for Maryann Nichols

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles that have been running during the summer months called Faces of FeedNC, which share how the pandemic has affected guests and volunteers of FeedNC.
Feeling closed in, panicked and in shock were several of the emotions that Maryann Nichols of Mooresville said she felt when first learning about the spread of COVID-19 and how it affected her. “We didn’t know what was going on,” she said.
While being at home wasn’t new for her, the fact that others couldn’t come and help or visit made her “become more secluded than I was,” she commented. “It affected me. It affected everybody in a different way” and Nichols said it was hard to take in the fact that this was real. “You know you watch movies like this,” she said. “I took it very hard.”
One challenge that was especially real for Nichols, she noted, was not being able to go to the grocery store if she needed to. Paying for groceries to be delivered, plus adding in the tip, she shared, “I can’t spend extra money on food, so, it affected me cost-wise. And then you could only shop at the places that took food stamps,” she said.
Dealing with health issues like spinal sciatica, Nichols said she had struggled even prior to the pandemic when she was visiting FeedNC’s food pantry and trying to get the groceries up the stairs. She noted she would have to leave some of her groceries in the car because going up and down the stairs left her in great pain and exhausted. And it was for this reason, she said, that she had not been visiting the food pantry for a while.
Therefore, when she was able to receive free food plus the bonus of free delivery during the pandemic from FeedNC, she was excited. “I get free delivery,” she shouted out. “Do you know how much of a blessing that is?” she asked.
The deliveries were extremely helpful plus the food was good, she said. “When I get the boxes, it’s like Christmas,” Nichols said with a big smile. When the boxes arrive, she excitedly checks to see what she has received that day.
“I’m a vegetarian because of my health,” she noted as she shared about some other health conditions that make it imperative for her to have fresh vegetables and other healthy food items.
“How I have to eat is a big deal, and I’m now like, wow, this stuff is good! With the way I eat, I can’t store stuff. It has to be fresh. The vegetables I have to eat right away. It’s very, very good” she said of the food that comes from FeedNC as she mentioned the salads, peppers, squash, brown rice and more.
Nichols shared that her mom, who moved here from out of state is also benefiting from FeedNC’s food pantry. “She’s now eating really, really well because her health is bad too,” Nichols said. “All in all, it’s helping our health. I’m so happy about that” as she noted that their cups are overflowing.
In addition to receiving the food and delivery service, another thing that has been a help to Nichols is being able to be seen by doctors through technology. “Thank God for that,” she said. “That’s one good thing during the pandemic.”
Even with her health challenges, Nichols said she “is constantly working trying to get things better. But I always try to have a smile on my face” and tries to focus on her health, and FeedNC is helping her keep that focus on eating healthy.
“I don’t know what I would do without that food bank. I’m just so blessed,” she shared.
While Nichols has been helped by FeedNC during COVID-19, she noted that many others have as well. When she was going through the drive-thru pantry or in the building, she said there were “lots of people there, lots of people of all nationalities because everybody needs help.”
And if there’s anyone who doesn’t know about FeedNC and what they offer, Nichols said, “I would tell them how it helped me, and if they need help, I could give them the number and the address and let them know how to go and apply, because I’m a big advocate about that.”