Kayla Vega, a resident of Mooresville, has set her sights on a multi-faceted career in music, acting and modeling. During her recent participation in the prestigious International Modeling & Talent Association (IMTA) Convention held in New York City, Vega was represented at IMTA by her agency, KNOWN Management Group based in Charlotte.

IMTA has long been recognized as the premier platform where top model and talent agents, managers, and casting directors converge to discover fresh faces and exceptional talent. Aspiring models, actors, singers, dancers and songwriters, like Kayla, benefit from the unique performance and educational prospects offered at IMTA, enabling them to showcase their skills and learn from industry professionals who can propel their careers forward.

Vega’s talent and stage presence earned her an impressive array of achievements during the IMTA Convention. She was awarded eight medals in recognition of her abilities in modeling, acting, singing and songwriting and secured a coveted $15,000 scholarship to the prestigious New York Film Academy (NYFA; NY and LA). Additionally, Vega was granted an additional scholarship to The New York Performing Arts Academy, located in New York City.

Throughout the weeklong event, Vega’s performances and skills caught the attention of top talent agencies and music producers, resulting in a tally of eight call-backs. This outstanding recognition is a testament to her talent and the bright future that lies ahead for this budding artist. In addition, she was chosen to sing during the designer fashion show that included popular fashion designers Nicole Miller, Amelia Tuu and A. Potts.

Notably, Vega’s musical prowess shone brightly during the songwriting competition, where she performed two original songs. Her compositions were met with resounding applause, earning her individual awards for each song. Presently, Vega is actively engaged with a prominent Hollywood music producer, marking a significant step forward in her music career.

Vega’s talent, combined with her determination and passion, sets the stage for an exciting future in the entertainment industry. With her achievements at the IMTA Convention and her growing network of industry professionals, she is poised to make a lasting impact in music, acting and modeling.

Vega’s rise in the music industry continues to gather momentum as she captivates audiences.

The recent Taste of Charlotte Festival held June 10 provided the perfect platform for Vega to showcase her abilities as she opened for celebrated artist Phillip Phillips.

Her performance left the crowd in awe and further cemented her reputation as a rising star.

Building on this success, Vega has another thrilling performance on the horizon. On Sept. 12, she will share the stage with the renowned rock band Nickelback at the esteemed PNC Music Pavilion.

This upcoming collaboration represents a significant milestone in her career.