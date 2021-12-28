Mooresville's Keshaun Black signs with University of Georgia

Mooresville’s Keshaun Black was dreaming of going to Oregon to continue his athletic career in track and field.
“Oregon was my dream school and extremely tough to turn down,” Black said recently.
Still, when a school much closer to home came calling, it clicked with him right away.
Black, who ran track and field and played football, will be a Georgia Bulldog next fall. He is currently competing in the 100 meters and is the state champion in long jump.
“The coach was very welcoming,” he said, and that was among his main reasons for heading to Athens. Black said the coach was like a mother figure to him, willing to help him get better. He said was also impressed with the new facilities and the renovations being made at Georgia.
Before signing on the dotted line with Georgia, Black turned down offers from Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Kentucky.
Black offered his thanks to all of the other coaches.
He is most excited about competing on the Division I level. Black said he has “waited his entire life for this and it’s finally here.”
Black said his main goal is to get in the nines for the 100 meter and to be the fastest runner on the team.
He said he credits his success to surrounding himself with successful people and listening to them. “Learn from your mistakes and make yourself better in all areas of life,” he said.
Black said his brother, Sakeyo Black, also deserves a lot of praise. “He kept pushing me, and I kept chasing him and trying to catch up to him.”
Sakeyo, a 2015 graduate of Mooresville High School and a wide receiver for the Blue Devils, said Keshaun accomplished his goal. “You have caught and passed me now,” he said.
Black offered a few pieces of advice for younger athletes. “Don’t worry about what’s around you. Focus on what you have to do and your goals. Everyone’s path is different. Every day get one percent better.”
He will be pursuing a business degree involving real estate.
In his spare time he likes to have fun on the lake by wake surfing and riding a personal watercraft.