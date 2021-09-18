Mooresville's Our Town Stage comedy series kicks off in October

Our Town Stage announces its upcoming comedy series, slated to start Oct. 8 at The Charles Mack Citizen Center in the Joe V. Knox Auditorium.

The first comedian selected for this new series is Reno Collier. Both a former P.E. teacher and West Virginia native, Reno Collier has endeared himself to a wide range of audiences from college students to church softball teams. With a contagious laugh and friendly demeanor, Reno’s observations often find him recalling mishaps of his West Virginia cousins, his Scottish heritage, unruly in-laws and alien abductions.

Reno has built a reputation by selling out comedy clubs and colleges nationwide. In 2004 and 2007, he joined Larry the Cable Guy on his hugely successful tours, and has also worked with the legendary Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White.

Dale Jones is scheduled to take the stage on Nov. 20. With more than 25 years in the industry, Jones accentuates his machine gun-style delivery with a healthy dose of animated faces, quick improvisations and well-placed physical comedy. He leaves the audience wishing they had his energy, and his shows are always a night you won’t forget.