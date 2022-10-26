Mooresville's 'Our Town Stage' kicks off indoor concert series with Cher tribute

Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Vegas-style show “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Joe V. Knox Auditorium at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39.

The international touring show “The Beat Goes On” features American singer-actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in a one-woman, Broadway-style, live stage show. McClowry is completely convincing as Cher, with every aspect of playing Cher down pat, including her singing, speaking voice, walk, costumes, makeup and mannerisms. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor and fun audience participation. You can expect to hear Cher’s hits spanning from the ’60s to now, including: “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies Tramps and Thieves,” “I Found Someone,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” songs from ABBA from Cher’s “Dancing Queen” album, “Woman’s World,” “Welcome to Burlesque” and “Believe.”

The Vegas-style show has been met with incredible reviews, multiple sellouts and standing ovations.

McClowry is a lifelong singer and entertainer with more than 30 years in the entertainment industry as a trusted, reliable source and talent with 25 albums and multiple lead roles in theatrical productions, movies and commercials. Her original music plays on the radio today.

Information on “The Beat Goes On” is available at thebeatgoesonshow.com, chertributeglobal.com or lisamcclowry.com.

“The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute” is the first show in the Our Town Stage series at the Mack Center and will be followed by a line-up of four more shows.

For information on the shows or tickets, visit ourtownstage.com