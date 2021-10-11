Mooresville's Preston Popp, Andre Vicharelli push UNCC past ODU

A brace from senior Preston Popp and a nail in the coffin goal from sophomore Andre Vicharelli pushed the Charlotte men’s soccer team past Old Dominion, 3-1, on Saturday night at Transamerica Field.
The win is the fourth consecutive for the Niners (7-3-0, 2-1-0 C-USA) over Old Dominion (2-6-1, 0-3-1 C-USA) and marked the second consecutive time Charlotte has put three goals past the ODU keeper.
Popp’s pair of goals upped his conference tally to three, just two away from the number that earned him Co-Golden Boot status in the Niners’ spring campaign.
Vicharelli’s goal to all but put the nail in the coffin was the Mooresville native’s first goal as a member of the Green & White.
The night started quickly as Charlotte immediately pushed the pace, allowing Popp and junior Koby Carr to combine for the senior’s first strike of the night to put Charlotte up, 1-0 just 47 seconds into the match.
The 49ers kept their foot on the gas after earning the night’s opening goal, holding much of the possession in the attacking third.
The persistence eventually paid again, as senior Joe Brito found junior Kameron Lacey just inside the 18-yard box on an incisive pass through a group of defenders, before Lacey laid the most delicate back heel into the path of Popp who placed home the Niners second goal in the bottom corner.
Charlotte continued to hold control through the final half hour of the opening half to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break, the Niners continued to dominate possession, eventually finding a third, as Vicharelli smashed home an emphatic finish following a combination between Lacey and Brito inside the 18.
Despite holding the lions share of possession for the night’s last 30 minutes, the Monarch’s earned a penalty and converted to finalize the evening’s score line at 3-1.
Efficient is oh so key
Despite barely outshooting ODU, 9-8 and 6-5 on goal, the Niners were incredibly efficient when they had the ball in front of goal, converting three of their shots on target into goals.
Kam being Kam in different ways
While he may not have found the score sheet in Saturday’s contest, junior Kameron Lacey earned a pair of assists in the 3-1 victory, upping his season total to four and his season point total to 14, both of which are career-highs in a single season for the Miami, Florida native.