Mooresville's Preston Popp, Andre Vicharelli push UNCC past ODU

A brace from senior Preston Popp and a nail in the coffin goal from sophomore Andre Vicharelli pushed the Charlotte men’s soccer team past Old Dominion, 3-1, on Saturday night at Transamerica Field.

The win is the fourth consecutive for the Niners (7-3-0, 2-1-0 C-USA) over Old Dominion (2-6-1, 0-3-1 C-USA) and marked the second consecutive time Charlotte has put three goals past the ODU keeper.

Popp’s pair of goals upped his conference tally to three, just two away from the number that earned him Co-Golden Boot status in the Niners’ spring campaign.

Vicharelli’s goal to all but put the nail in the coffin was the Mooresville native’s first goal as a member of the Green & White.

The night started quickly as Charlotte immediately pushed the pace, allowing Popp and junior Koby Carr to combine for the senior’s first strike of the night to put Charlotte up, 1-0 just 47 seconds into the match.

The 49ers kept their foot on the gas after earning the night’s opening goal, holding much of the possession in the attacking third.

