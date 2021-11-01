Mooresville's Preston Popp nails buzzer-beater for UNCC to top Kentucky

CHARLOTTE – A tying goal in the 86th minute from senior Joe Brito and a buzzer-beating finish from Preston Popp in the opening half of extra time sent the Charlotte men's soccer team past fifth-ranked Kentucky, 2-1, on Senior Night at Transamerica Field.

The victory was Charlotte's (9-5-0, 4-3-0 C-USA) second consecutive walk-off victory over the Wildcats (10-1-4, 2-1-4) after Popp sent UK home empty handed during the spring campaign.

The night's result was also Kentucky's first loss of the year. The Wildcats entered the night as one of three remaining unbeaten teams in college soccer.

Along with his game-tying goal, Brito assisted on the night's winner, upping his season totals to five goals, nine assists and 19 total points, all of which are career-highs.

Popp's winning strike, marked his seventh goal of the season and sixth finish in C-USA play, a total already greater than his Co-Golden Boot winning mark from the spring season.

The opening half was largely lost in the midfield, with both sides seeing few chances in the attacking third.

Kentucky eventually opened the scoring when Luke Andrews found himself in open space and cooly finished his opportunity to put UK up, 1-0 at the halftime break.