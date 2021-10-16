Mooresville's Preston Popp named C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After a game-sealing brace in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Old Dominion at home, senior striker Preston Popp has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week, C-USA announced Tuesday.

Popp shares this week’s award with South Carolina’s Logan Frost, who bagged a brace of his own in the Gamecocks 2-0 victory over UAB on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Popp’s goals provided an instant impact for the Niners on Saturday. The Montreal, Canada, and Mooresville native scored just 47 seconds into the match to give CLT the early 1-0 lead. Just over 15 minutes later he finished off a picture 49er move for both his and Charlotte’s second of the night.

Popp now has four goals on the year and three in C-USA play. His current C-USA goal total is just two shy of his five from the spring season that earned him 2021 C-USA Co-Golden Boot honors.

The award is Popp’s third C-USA weekly honor in his career, earning it twice this past spring when he scored five times in the Niners six-match win streak that propelled them to an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and a national ranking for most of the spring campaign.