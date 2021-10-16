Mooresville's Preston Popp named C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week

After a game-sealing brace in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Old Dominion at home, senior striker Preston Popp has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week, C-USA announced Tuesday.
Popp shares this week’s award with South Carolina’s Logan Frost, who bagged a brace of his own in the Gamecocks 2-0 victory over UAB on Saturday.
Popp’s goals provided an instant impact for the Niners on Saturday. The Montreal, Canada, and Mooresville native scored just 47 seconds into the match to give CLT the early 1-0 lead. Just over 15 minutes later he finished off a picture 49er move for both his and Charlotte’s second of the night.
Popp now has four goals on the year and three in C-USA play. His current C-USA goal total is just two shy of his five from the spring season that earned him 2021 C-USA Co-Golden Boot honors.
The award is Popp’s third C-USA weekly honor in his career, earning it twice this past spring when he scored five times in the Niners six-match win streak that propelled them to an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and a national ranking for most of the spring campaign.